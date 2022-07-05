Tom Hanks Finally Speaks About Tim Allen's Exclusion From Lightyear

There's been plenty of controversy (via Forbes) around Disney's new movie, "Lightyear." And now Tom Hanks has expressed how he feels about recasting Tim Allen. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, the legendary actor who played Woody in the original "Toy Story" series, said "How about that? I wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that."

Hanks is referring to his own film "Elvis," where he plays the King of Rock and Roll's manager Tom Parker. While "Elvis" and "Lightyear" don't necessarily share the same target demographic, they're currently in theaters at the same time. "Elvis" is ahead of "Lightyear" on Box Office Mojo, at third and sixth place respectively, with the newly-released "Minions: The Rise of Gru" crushing everything in its path.

Even though Hanks expressed confusion at the new "Lightyear" film sans Allen, he still closed out the soundbite in a diplomatic fashion: "Just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater...I want to go back in the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common." Amen!