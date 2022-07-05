Megan Fox Raises Eyebrows With Latest Confession About Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Sometimes first dates include light conversations that allow two people to get to know one another, such as their favorite flavor of pizza or the last true crime series they might have binged on Netflix. Well, Megan Fox apparently went one step further when she asked Machine Gun Kelly some pretty "deep" questions about his life, including whether or not he was breastfed. That's because she wanted to learn more about the psychology behind his temperament, apparently. Speaking to E! News in a new interview, Fox put it this way: "If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me to not know almost everything about you."

MGK apparently didn't mind being asked that question at all, because when the two were quizzed about one another during their British GQ interview, Fox aced every question about her beau. He said at the time, "If you were my 'Jeopardy!' partner you would honestly win every single category. You are an almanac, and encyclopedia, and dictionary all in one." It sounds as though Fox doesn't just want to love her partner, she wants to know everything about him, including his shoe size, the last meal he ate, and maybe even the grades on his first grade report card, too.