Fans Aren't Totally Buying Lisa Rinna's Explanation For Her Recent Outbursts

There's no doubt that Lisa Rinna is one of the biggest and most drama-centered stars on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." And with her acting past in soap operas and Lifetime movies, it shouldn't be surprising Rinna knows how to draw viewers in. According to her IMDb profile, she began appearing in the hit Bravo show in 2014, though it seems much longer than that.

In the 2022 season of the series, Rinna has found herself at the center of many controversies once again, thanks to some recent outbursts, including some racist allegations against cast member Garcelle Beauvais. According to People, Rinna addressed the elephant in the room on Instagram. "I have had a really rough time of it. I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you," she wrote on the post that also included a quote about grief. "I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it's so much more," she added, stating she has been really "struggling."

The reality star went on to thank fans for having patience with her. "I know it's not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now, but I'll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better," she wrote. However, some fans aren't buying Rinna's apology and excuses.