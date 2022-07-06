Britney Spears Couldn't Care Less About Social Media Haters Amid Honeymoon

It's Britney, beach! "Gimme More" singer Britney Spears is currently on a tropical honeymoon with hubby Sam Asghari in an undisclosed location, and she has two IG video compilations as evidence. The first shows her and Asghari cavorting and canoodling on a yacht at full speed. "Am I obnoxious enough ???" she jokes in the caption. The second shows her frolicking in the surf and showing off her svelte bikini bod, even going topless at one point. "No this is not a girls gone wild campaign ... It's simply me living my life !!!" she writes, in part, in the caption. "This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation ... jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!"

While the "Work B***h" singer looks happy and carefree, the comments section is not as pleasant. "This guy seems like he does not love her he does not even wanna kiss her," one troll said, while another opined, "We think he's using you and not genuine." One troll had the gall to write, "you guys need to do a welfare check on Britney spears make sure she is on and is free and not being held against her will."

For now, the "Piece of Me" crooner hasn't clapped back, but considering that Asghari has added two heart-eye emojis in the comments, we're betting that's the only opinion that matters to her right now.