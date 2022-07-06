New Eyebrow-Raising Details Are Emerging About Bam Margera's Behavior After Skipping Rehab

It hasn't been the comeback year Bam Margera hoped for. Things started off on the bad note when he was left out of the most recent "Jackass" installment. Back in 2021 during filming, Margera was abruptly fired from the project for an alleged breach of contract.

Margera reportedly failed a drug test when he tested positive for Attention Deficit Disorder drugs, for which he claimed to have a prescription. Margera fought back by suing the production company, along with a few producers and Paramount Pictures for forcing him to sign what he saw as an unfair contract, per The Hollywood Reporter. Because of his documented history of drug abuse, Margera's contract allegedly included a "wellness clause" that enabled the studio to drug test him whenever they wanted to and gave them the power to fire him if he tested positive for any form of narcotics. "I am pissed off, angry, hurt, and shattered that Johnny, Jeff, Spike, and the studios and producers ripped off my creativity, content and stunts to make this movie, fired me without justification, and refuse to pay for my work," Margera said in a statement, per Deadline.

Margera took the loss seriously and completed a full year in rehab in May. Just when it looked like Margera might have turned things around though, recent news of his post rehab behavior has begun to concern his fans.