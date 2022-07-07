The Buckhead Shore Cast Reveals What Viewers Can Expect From The Unpredictable Season - Exclusive
What happens when you put a storied friend group, a lake house, and a camera crew together? Instant reality TV gold. The pros over at MTV knew exactly what they were looking for, as they came upon such a gang of pals who had been bringing the drama before the cameras were even rolling. We're talking about the cast of "Buckhead Shore," the latest show to join the "Jersey Shore" franchise.
Think back to those early days of "Jersey Shore" — no one really knew who Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was, and "The Situation" was a phrase rather than a person. Sayings like "Cabs are here!" weren't in the pop culture vernacular yet, and everyday acronyms like "G.T.L." meant very little to those outside New Jersey's coast. Thanks to "Jersey Shore," the reality TV game changed, and now the cast of "Buckhead Shore" is ready to follow in their footsteps.
Ahead of the premiere of "Buckhead Shore," we sat down with stars JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, and DJ Simmons to discuss all the twists and turns that the season will bring, and the cast did not hold back.
The established friend group always thought their adventures would make good television
It's always an easy thing to look at your own friend group and think, "Our dynamic would make a great TV show." For the cast of "Buckhead Shore," however, it actually happened. When we sat down with the stars, we chatted about the show and all the drama that comes with the first season, with Pat Muresan kicking off the conversation.
"I feel like we didn't have to hold back at all. We're all best friends at the end of the day and this is what we do," he said. "We were followed around by cameras, and everyone was great on the production side. We had a good time. Cameras were turned on at all times and we did what we normally do — argue, fight, whatever it is, have a good time."
Chiming in with his take, Parker Lipman told us that the unpredictable season of "Buckhead Shore" is the result of the last decade, as the lifelong friends have been vacationing at his lake house for years.
"[It's] something [that] always happens or unfolds, and this time they captured it on camera," he told us, with DJ Simmons echoing the sentiment by saying, "It is crazy because we used to always be like, 'This s*** should be on camera.' And then, all of a sudden, Parker was like, 'Hey bro, I'm doing this TV [with Katie, and suddenly]' it turns into something."
Viewers can expect to see a very diverse, eye-opening season full of twists and turns
Telling us that the friend group always has something "juicy" going on, Pat Muresan didn't drop much. We turned to Chelsea Prescott, who told us that everything is on the table during "Buckhead Shore." When we asked her what viewers can expect from the season, she shared that anything is fair game.
"They're going to learn about sexual health and sexual poetry and every precarious situation in the book you could think of," Prescott told us. "They're going to learn about freaking tree nuts. They're going to learn about the world."
DJ Simmons echoed a very similar sentiment, saying that viewers can anticipate lots of drama, fights, makeups, breakups, and all the "heartbreak" that comes with it. With all of that said, is this friend group still intact? Muresan gave us a little bit of insight.
"None of our actual arguments really last. We're all best friends at the end of the day and we love each other and care for each other," he said. "We love everyone and nothing is personal in this friend group."
New episodes of "Buckhead Shore" air Thursday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET on MTV.