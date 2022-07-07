Elon Musk May Have Just Confirmed Those Eyebrow-Raising Paternity Rumors

Tesla, SpaceX, and prospective Twitter head honcho Elon Musk has more than just his professional ventures capturing headlines; Musk's personal life comes with its fair share of eyebrow-raising drama. His on-again-off-again relationship with Canadian singer Grimes is one thing, but the curious names they gave their two children are another thing. Try saying their son's name, X Æ A-Xii, five times really fast or even their daughter's, Exa Dark Sideræl. Then in April, we learned that his name came up on a list of possible witnesses to testify in the acrimonious Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, due to his previous relationship with the "Aquaman" actor.

In June, we learned that, despite having daughter Exa Dark Sideræl with Grimes in December 2021, Musk has already moved on with Australian actor Natasha Bassett, per HollywoodLife, who can currently be seen in cinemas playing opposite Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis." However, the drama isn't just playing out onscreen, as on July 6, Insider published a report claiming that Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis, a month before he welcomed his daughter with Grimes. Lest we forget, he is already the father of five other children with his ex-wife Justin Wilson.

The man certainly loves to procreate, and now he seemingly confirmed the news with some tongue-in-cheek tweets.