Elon Musk May Have Just Confirmed Those Eyebrow-Raising Paternity Rumors
Tesla, SpaceX, and prospective Twitter head honcho Elon Musk has more than just his professional ventures capturing headlines; Musk's personal life comes with its fair share of eyebrow-raising drama. His on-again-off-again relationship with Canadian singer Grimes is one thing, but the curious names they gave their two children are another thing. Try saying their son's name, X Æ A-Xii, five times really fast or even their daughter's, Exa Dark Sideræl. Then in April, we learned that his name came up on a list of possible witnesses to testify in the acrimonious Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, due to his previous relationship with the "Aquaman" actor.
In June, we learned that, despite having daughter Exa Dark Sideræl with Grimes in December 2021, Musk has already moved on with Australian actor Natasha Bassett, per HollywoodLife, who can currently be seen in cinemas playing opposite Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis." However, the drama isn't just playing out onscreen, as on July 6, Insider published a report claiming that Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis, a month before he welcomed his daughter with Grimes. Lest we forget, he is already the father of five other children with his ex-wife Justin Wilson.
The man certainly loves to procreate, and now he seemingly confirmed the news with some tongue-in-cheek tweets.
Elon Musk jokes that he's saving the world from the 'underpopulation crisis'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly poking fun at the news that he secretly fathered twins last year with one of his top executives while he was still expecting his daughter with ex-partner Grimes. On July 7 on Twitter (which he recently tried to acquire via hostile takeover), Musk tweeted a series of thoughts that seem to confirm the news.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk wrote. Adding to the thread, he continued, "Mark my words, they are sadly true." But the posts didn't end there. "Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?" he joked, before closing with, "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"
Some critics writing for The Washington Post and Financial Times derided the so-called "underpopulation crisis" as a sexist tactic to shame women for prioritizing their careers and autonomy over having children. In January, Harper's Bazaar's Ella Alexander criticized the hyper-fixation on declining birth rates as absolving "the powers that be from any responsibility." Alexander wrote, "If we women shoulder the blame then it means that governments don't have to address and remedy the huge structural issues that act as barriers to motherhood." Those issues included struggles tied to accessible childcare, housing, medical care, and more.