90 Day Fiance Stars Chantel Everett And Pedro Jimeno's Divorce Is Getting Seriously Messy
When Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno first appeared on "90 Day Fiance," you couldn't help but root for them. After all, they seemed so in love, and their families did not approve (like at all) — it was basically Shakespeare. Eventually, after a lot of back and forth with their loved ones, they got married.
They were so beloved by fans that after their initial appearance on "90 Day Fiance," which chronicled their engagement in Jimeno's native Dominican Republic, they landed a role on "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" From there, they went onto star in their own spinoff "The Family Chantel," which focused on Everett's family in Atlanta as well as her marriage with Jimeno.
Like so many reality marriages, though, Jimeno and Everett's was not built to last. Jimeno reportedly filed the first request for divorce in May after almost five years of marriage, per Us Weekly. If you watched any of their engagement story on "90 Day Fiance," then you know that things were never exactly easy for the couple. Following that trend, the impending divorce is proving to be just as messy as the marriage.
Pedro and Chantel apparently grew apart
Pedro Jimeno was the one to pull the plug on his marriage to Chantel Everett. Jimeno and Everett reportedly separated a month before he filed in May. In addition to the divorce documents, Jimeno also filed a motion to ensure that all of the couple's money remained in a joint account, per TMZ.
Jimeno told the judge that Everett had removed over $250,000 from their joint account since they separated the month before. Jimeno claimed that he'd tried to resolve the issues with Everett privately, but that she allegedly transferred the money — which he depends on for living expenses — to her sister's account out of spite, per InTouch. As if that weren't enough to deal with, the couple was also granted a mutual restraining order.
For those who watched the most recent season of "The Family Chantel" the split shouldn't come as a shock. Everett and Jimeno fought constantly about his new job as a real-estate agent and Everett's lack of drive. Everett felt that Jimeno was becoming inappropriately close to some of his colleagues, while Jimeno was frustrated that Everett couldn't match his work ethic (via InTouch). They also couldn't agree on when to start a family. "I want kids, of course I want kids, but not with Chantel right now," Jimeno explained during a June episode of "The Family Chantel," per Daily Mail. "I believe she's not mentally, you know, prepared. We're not emotionally ready to bring, you know, a baby to this world."