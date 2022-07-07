90 Day Fiance Stars Chantel Everett And Pedro Jimeno's Divorce Is Getting Seriously Messy

When Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno first appeared on "90 Day Fiance," you couldn't help but root for them. After all, they seemed so in love, and their families did not approve (like at all) — it was basically Shakespeare. Eventually, after a lot of back and forth with their loved ones, they got married.

They were so beloved by fans that after their initial appearance on "90 Day Fiance," which chronicled their engagement in Jimeno's native Dominican Republic, they landed a role on "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" From there, they went onto star in their own spinoff "The Family Chantel," which focused on Everett's family in Atlanta as well as her marriage with Jimeno.

Like so many reality marriages, though, Jimeno and Everett's was not built to last. Jimeno reportedly filed the first request for divorce in May after almost five years of marriage, per Us Weekly. If you watched any of their engagement story on "90 Day Fiance," then you know that things were never exactly easy for the couple. Following that trend, the impending divorce is proving to be just as messy as the marriage.