Why Chris Pratt Is Publicly Apologizing To A UFC Star
Chris Pratt is issuing a big apology after some controversial remarks — and it's not for the first time. The star has had to take back his words a few times before, and even filmed an apology video back in 2017 after he made inconsiderate comments about subtitles on videos. The star initially posted a clip to Instagram with subtitles, per Variety, but he suggested his followers listen to it rather than relying on the words at the bottom of the screen in order to digest the video better. Only many hearing-impaired people who rely on a video's subtitles found his comments offensive.
Pratt admitted in his Instagram apology video (which has been viewed more than 4.9 million times) that he'd been what he described as "incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles," adding, "the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability. So truly from the bottom of my heart I apologize." He thanked his followers for calling him out, noting, "In the future I'll try to be a little less ignorant about it."
Since then there's been that other Instagram post Pratt wrote for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, which many felt he should apologize for or that Instagram upload about voting for the People's Choice Awards some dubbed tone-deaf... But Pratt is now offering another public apology for something else, this time to UFC fighter Israel Adesanya.
Chris Pratt admitted he was a 'hypocrite'
Chris Pratt made a very public plea to Israel Adesanya on Twitter after initially calling out his performance in the ring on July 2 against Jared Cannonier. Pratt spoke to ESPN following the fight, saying, "I'm going to say this as humbly as I can as a guy who has never stepped into the Octagon. I don't know this game, I'm just an actor, man. But, I'm not a fan of coming out with all that talk and then putting on a little bit of pitter patter." He then continued in part, "You gotta cash that promise of being so bad a**... If I bet with my money, I would have bet Adesanya'd do something like that. But I was hoping to see Cannonier make it."
Pratt's words got back to Adesanya, who tweeted a clip of Pratt being slapped by James McAvoy from the movie "Wanted" with the caption, "I'm the man. You're just some fan." Pratt then responded with his apology, tweeting, "You're right. I'm sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."
It seems Pratt's pretty used to apologizing now, so much so he's actually issued a pre-apology before. In 2015, the actor took to Facebook to share a humorous sorry for anything he may accidentally say during his upcoming "Jurrasic World" press tour.