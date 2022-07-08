Doja Cat's Drama With Noah Schnapp Fully Explained

Since 2016, TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the sci-fi world of Netflix's "Stranger Things." The Duffer Brothers-led project follows a group of friends in the '80s as they battle the monsters of the Upside Down. Since its debut, the show has delivered unforgettable fight scenes, horror elements and heartwarming stories. But alongside the creative aspects of "Stranger Things," fans have also enjoyed the series for its hunky cast members like David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery.

However, in Season 4 of the hit show, the aforementioned cast was joined by another dreamboat actor, Joseph Quinn. In the new set of episodes, the British talent plays Hawkins High School outcast Eddie Munson. Throughout the run of the season, Quinn and his character quickly became fan favorites. In an interview with Radio Times, the young talent revealed he had "no expectations" of being the season's breakout star. "People really care about the characters, and the fact that they've found space in their hearts for a new character ... feels kind of surreal," he told the publication.

But alongside his meteoric rise within the acting sphere, Quinn has also become a Hollywood heartthrob overnight. Amongst the sea of admiring fans, the actor has also received attention from some of the industry's biggest talents, including Doja Cat. To shoot her shot, the "Woman" singer reeled in Quinn's costar Noah Schnapp via DM, resulting in a dramatic turn of events.