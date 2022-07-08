Doja Cat's Drama With Noah Schnapp Fully Explained
Since 2016, TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the sci-fi world of Netflix's "Stranger Things." The Duffer Brothers-led project follows a group of friends in the '80s as they battle the monsters of the Upside Down. Since its debut, the show has delivered unforgettable fight scenes, horror elements and heartwarming stories. But alongside the creative aspects of "Stranger Things," fans have also enjoyed the series for its hunky cast members like David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery.
However, in Season 4 of the hit show, the aforementioned cast was joined by another dreamboat actor, Joseph Quinn. In the new set of episodes, the British talent plays Hawkins High School outcast Eddie Munson. Throughout the run of the season, Quinn and his character quickly became fan favorites. In an interview with Radio Times, the young talent revealed he had "no expectations" of being the season's breakout star. "People really care about the characters, and the fact that they've found space in their hearts for a new character ... feels kind of surreal," he told the publication.
But alongside his meteoric rise within the acting sphere, Quinn has also become a Hollywood heartthrob overnight. Amongst the sea of admiring fans, the actor has also received attention from some of the industry's biggest talents, including Doja Cat. To shoot her shot, the "Woman" singer reeled in Quinn's costar Noah Schnapp via DM, resulting in a dramatic turn of events.
Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for leaked DMs
Like many "Stranger Things" fans, Doja Cat has openly expressed her attraction to Joseph Quinn. On May 30, the beloved rapper tweeted: "Joseph Quinn fine as s**t". However, on July 7, it was revealed that Doja attempted to get at with Quinn through his costar, Noah Schnapp. In a now-deleted video, the young actor uploaded a screenshot that showcased Doja asking to be set up with Quinn. "Noah, can you tell Joseph to [hit me up] ... Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" she wrote (via Vanity Fair). In response, Schnapp messaged: "LMAOO slide into his dms."
After the exchange went viral, the "Need To Know" rapper took to TikTok Live and slammed the actor for his actions. "The fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," the singer explained (via People). "That's like borderline snake s**t ... that's like weasel s**t." She did reason, however, by saying elsewhere, "To be fair, this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21."
She further added that "When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**k up relationships with people." And though luck may not have found Doja this time, love still finds its way back to her from time to time. She previously dated artist JAWNY until 2020 and even sparked romance rumors with rapper French Montana at one point.