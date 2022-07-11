Olivia Munn Shares A Update On Her Son's First Illness
Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child in December 2021. Munn was one of the first people to break the news to fans, sharing a post on Instagram to inform her millions of followers of his birth on December 24, 2021. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," she wrote alongside a red and green heart emoji.
Since his birth, Munn has shared plenty of photos and videos of Malcolm on her Instagram page, much to the delight of fans. The actor has also highlighted some of the more challenging parts of being a parent. In March, Munn shared a photo of herself at 1:54 in the morning. "Postpartum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," she wrote as she informed fans that she had been wearing the same outfit for several days. "I'm so happy, and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)," she shared. In April, the actor shared another post on Instagram, and it was once again so relatable. "When you get your hair blown out and then your baby (pukes)," she wrote on the upload, adding that this happens "every d*** day.
Now, Munn is opening up about her son's first illness and how it's causing her a lot of sleepless nights.
Olivia Munn details struggles of son's first illness
One of the most challenging parts of being a parent is dealing with a sick child. Olivia Munn has been pretty open about motherhood, and the same was true when she dealt with her son Malcolm's first illness. On her Instagram stories (via the Daily Mail), Munn shared a sweet shot of Malcolm resting on her chest. "Got through our first sickness," she told fans. "Haven't properly slept since last Wednesday, but there's nowhere else I'd rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop."
But even though Munn thought that the illness was over, she shared another post on her Instagram stories on July 11, explaining that she was wrong and they had endured yet another day of "high fevers and lots of bodily fluids." The star continued, "I'm so tired I don't even wanna know what I look like without these butterflies and ladybugs over my face." The post also included a short video clip of Munn in bed with several emoji covering her screen. We hope he feels better soon!
On June 17, the star posted a short video clip of herself snuggling with Malcolm. The video was set to a cover of Billy Joel's song, "Vienna," and Munn got real in the caption. "The postpartum road is rough, but it's so worth it," she wrote.