Olivia Munn Shares A Update On Her Son's First Illness

Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child in December 2021. Munn was one of the first people to break the news to fans, sharing a post on Instagram to inform her millions of followers of his birth on December 24, 2021. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," she wrote alongside a red and green heart emoji.

Since his birth, Munn has shared plenty of photos and videos of Malcolm on her Instagram page, much to the delight of fans. The actor has also highlighted some of the more challenging parts of being a parent. In March, Munn shared a photo of herself at 1:54 in the morning. "Postpartum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," she wrote as she informed fans that she had been wearing the same outfit for several days. "I'm so happy, and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)," she shared. In April, the actor shared another post on Instagram, and it was once again so relatable. "When you get your hair blown out and then your baby (pukes)," she wrote on the upload, adding that this happens "every d*** day.

Now, Munn is opening up about her son's first illness and how it's causing her a lot of sleepless nights.