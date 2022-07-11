Eddie Murphy Is Melting Hearts With A Sweet Moment At His Daughter's Wedding
He may be a beloved Hollywood actor to the rest of us, but Eddie Murphy is just Dad to his oldest daughter Bria, who got married to Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills on July 9. Videos from the event on social media show the heart-meltingly adorable moments that Murphy shared with his daughter on her special day.
Bria shared news of the engagement on her Instagram in December 2021, uploading three sweet engagement photos with the caption, "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always." Her fiance also shared the news on social media, writing in his Instagram caption, "Forever my love."
According to photos published in Us Weekly, the couple celebrated their nuptials with a gorgeous outdoor ceremony decorated with flowers and chandeliers. They were joined by 250 of their closest family and friends, including Murphy and Bria's mother, Murphy's ex-wife Nicole. As is tradition, the actor walked his daughter down the aisle and joined her for a sweet, father-daughter dance.
Eddie Murphy and his daughter danced to 'Isn't She Lovely' at her wedding
Bria Murphy uploaded and reposted several videos from her fairytale wedding to her Instagram Stories, including an adorable moment with her dad, Eddie Murphy. One video (via People), shows Bria and Eddie waltzing to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," for the daddy-daughter dance. The bride captioned the video with the words, "Daddy's girl."
Eddie actually has more children than you might have realized. According to Parade, the actor is a father to 10 children in total, by five different women. They are, in order of age: Eric, Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Christian, Angel, Izzy, and Max. So, you know, Nick Cannon isn't the only one out here making babies left and right.
All jokes aside, it's clear that Bria, who is an artist, has a lot of love for her father and her whole family. At her art show in L.A. in 2020, according to People, Eddie described Bria as a "good kid." He told reporters, "We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls... I'm having all of those proud parent feelings." We'll bet he got all of those proud parent feelings again while walking her down the aisle.