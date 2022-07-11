Eddie Murphy Is Melting Hearts With A Sweet Moment At His Daughter's Wedding

He may be a beloved Hollywood actor to the rest of us, but Eddie Murphy is just Dad to his oldest daughter Bria, who got married to Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills on July 9. Videos from the event on social media show the heart-meltingly adorable moments that Murphy shared with his daughter on her special day.

Bria shared news of the engagement on her Instagram in December 2021, uploading three sweet engagement photos with the caption, "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always." Her fiance also shared the news on social media, writing in his Instagram caption, "Forever my love."

According to photos published in Us Weekly, the couple celebrated their nuptials with a gorgeous outdoor ceremony decorated with flowers and chandeliers. They were joined by 250 of their closest family and friends, including Murphy and Bria's mother, Murphy's ex-wife Nicole. As is tradition, the actor walked his daughter down the aisle and joined her for a sweet, father-daughter dance.