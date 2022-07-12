Johnny Depp Is Putting Another Legal Issue To Bed

Johnny Depp is no stranger to the courtroom, that's for sure. His notorious defamation case with his former wife, Amber Heard, had the whole world gripped in 2022 as plenty of sordid details about the ex-couple's marriage came to light alongside a slew of shocking allegations from both Depp and Heard. Depp eventually won the case following a jury verdict, and, as a result, Courthouse News Service confirmed Heard was ordered to pay out $10.3 million to "The Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. Heard's legal team has since asked for a retrial, while Depp's team have asked for that request to be denied, per Independent.

But his battle with his ex is far from the only court drama that's been hanging over the actor's head. In 2018, Depp was hit with a lawsuit from Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, the Location Manager on the movie "City of Lies," who alleged he'd been punched in the ribs and offered $100,000 from Depp to punch him in the face the year prior, per Deadline. Brooks claimed that Depp may potentially have been drinking and began shouting after learning that production on the movie would be cut short that day. But, thankfully for the actor, it looks like that incident could now be permanently be put to bed after it was reported in June that Depp already had representation for the case.