Johnny Depp Is Putting Another Legal Issue To Bed
Johnny Depp is no stranger to the courtroom, that's for sure. His notorious defamation case with his former wife, Amber Heard, had the whole world gripped in 2022 as plenty of sordid details about the ex-couple's marriage came to light alongside a slew of shocking allegations from both Depp and Heard. Depp eventually won the case following a jury verdict, and, as a result, Courthouse News Service confirmed Heard was ordered to pay out $10.3 million to "The Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. Heard's legal team has since asked for a retrial, while Depp's team have asked for that request to be denied, per Independent.
But his battle with his ex is far from the only court drama that's been hanging over the actor's head. In 2018, Depp was hit with a lawsuit from Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, the Location Manager on the movie "City of Lies," who alleged he'd been punched in the ribs and offered $100,000 from Depp to punch him in the face the year prior, per Deadline. Brooks claimed that Depp may potentially have been drinking and began shouting after learning that production on the movie would be cut short that day. But, thankfully for the actor, it looks like that incident could now be permanently be put to bed after it was reported in June that Depp already had representation for the case.
Johnny Depp reached a settlement with Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks
Johnny Depp's legal drama with Gregg "Rocky" Brooks appears to have come to an end, as the two have reportedly reached a settlement in the case, according to legal documents seen by People. It hasn't been publicly confirmed exaclty what the settlement entails, though if Depp does everything required, the case will be dismissed. Otherwise, the two will be in court on January 5, 2023, after the judge moved the original date from July 25 after learning the two had settled.
While we're sure that has to be a load off Depp's mind, his other high-profile legal case just won't leave the headlines. Depp's legal team took aim at Amber Heard as the news of his settlement with Brooks was made public after Heard suggested her and Depp's case return to court. Heard alleged there was an issue with the jury selection in the case which may have affected her ability to have a fair trial, though Team Depp shot back at that theory on July 11, saying (via Newsweek), "Mr. Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms. Heard's Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous." His statement continued, "While Ms. Heard slings an exceptional amount of mud at the wall in the hope that something might stick, the jury's verdict on damages was perfectly reasonable and supported by the evidence and testimony in this case."
We're guessing Depp's hoping he won't see another courtroom for a while.