Bethenny Frankel Is Returning To TV With A Brand New Venture

Bethenny Frankel is returning to reality television, but it won't be on Bravo. After her time on"Shark Tank," Frankel she seemed to enjoy her time with Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful) because the two are teaming up for another show where they use their business smarts. The Twitter account Queens of Bravo was one of the first pages to break the news, sharing a photo of Frankel and O'Leary while announcing some cool news. "In Bravo-adjacent news, Bethenny Frankel is teaming up with Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank for a series on CNBC called MONEY COURT," the tweet read, adding that the series would likely begin in early 2023. The Queens of Bravo continued in another tweet, adding, "The series will follow the two as they weigh in on and resolve a wide range of business disputes and chart a path forward."

Frankel also shared the news on her Instagram account, explaining to fans that she says "no" to many more jobs than she says "yes" to, but this gig with O'Leary seemed like a great fit. "When this idea and opportunity presented itself and evolved into what it is, I was so excited to embark on this business entertainment journey," she wrote. Frankel also expressed how much work went into the show as she raved over what "an incredible journey" it was.

One thing is for sure — this should be really fun to watch and maybe we can expect just a little bit of drama.