Bethenny Frankel Is Returning To TV With A Brand New Venture
Bethenny Frankel wears a lot of hats in her life. The reality star first got her start on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of New York City," and she has been in the spotlight ever since. According to her IMDb page, Frankel began starring in the series in 2008, and the show also earned her short-lived a spinoff, "Bethenny Ever After." Frankel left the housewives for a short time before returning, only to leave again. As those who follow her on Instagram know, Frankel does a lot of charity work for her BStrong Foundation and she's also still involved in her SkinnyGirl brand. We should also mention that she's caring for her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, and luckily for fans, she shares a lot of glimpses of her life on social media.
Since she's a seasoned businesswoman, Frankel has earned the opportunity to sit on the "Shark Tank" panel with the likes of Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary. Cuban sang Frankel's praises in a 2018 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, applauding her strong personality and work ethic. "I love Bethenny," he said in 2018. "I mean, she's smart and intense. We're going to battle sometimes. I respect her intensity, and you know what, it's going to come out. Sometimes she's going to talk down to me and I'm going to talk down to her." That's a pretty great review from Cuban.
And in another plot-twist, Frankel is showing off her business smarts in a totally different way — with one of the sharks.
Bethenny Frankel is teaming up with Kevin O'Leary
Bethenny Frankel is returning to reality television, but it won't be on Bravo. After her time on"Shark Tank," Frankel she seemed to enjoy her time with Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful) because the two are teaming up for another show where they use their business smarts. The Twitter account Queens of Bravo was one of the first pages to break the news, sharing a photo of Frankel and O'Leary while announcing some cool news. "In Bravo-adjacent news, Bethenny Frankel is teaming up with Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank for a series on CNBC called MONEY COURT," the tweet read, adding that the series would likely begin in early 2023. The Queens of Bravo continued in another tweet, adding, "The series will follow the two as they weigh in on and resolve a wide range of business disputes and chart a path forward."
Frankel also shared the news on her Instagram account, explaining to fans that she says "no" to many more jobs than she says "yes" to, but this gig with O'Leary seemed like a great fit. "When this idea and opportunity presented itself and evolved into what it is, I was so excited to embark on this business entertainment journey," she wrote. Frankel also expressed how much work went into the show as she raved over what "an incredible journey" it was.
One thing is for sure — this should be really fun to watch and maybe we can expect just a little bit of drama.