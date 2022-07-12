Mickey Rourke Completely Lashes Out At Tom Cruise

From defending Harvey Weinstein (via TMZ) to his vendetta against Marvel movies, actor Mickey Rourke has been known to cause a stir in interviews and onscreen. While he continues to act, mostly in on-demand and direct-to-video movies, recent headlines involving the "Sin City" star are more about his real-life drama. Rourke has also extended his controversial statements to social media: in 2021, over a decade after appearing in "Iron Man 2" as villain Whiplash and being unhappy with the final cut, he took to Instagram to claim that Marvel films don't have "real acting" in them.

Marvel isn't the only issue, though: Rourke seems unhappy with Hollywood, period. A self-proclaimed dog lover, he previously stated "If I could get a job walking dogs and get paid the same amount I do from making movies, I'd never make another movie again." Perhaps his money issues are why he appeared on "The Masked Singer" in 2020, although he took off his costume before the judges were able to guess his identity.

Now, in a new interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Rourke is setting his sights on a new target: Tom Cruise. While the two actors have never worked together, Rourke still had plenty to say about the "Top Gun" star and this time he may have too far, even for Piers Morgan.