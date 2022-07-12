Luann De Lesseps Makes Bold Offer After Beanie Feldstein's Funny Girl Exit

Like most reality TV stars, Luann de Lesseps has a big personality. "The Real Housewives of New York City" star was never shy about her former title as Countess. She also has a penchant for music, which is why Bravo referred to her as the chanteuse of "RHONY." The star's website refers to her live performance career as a "wildly successful cabaret entertainer" in the list of titles de Lesseps has held through the years including that of a nurse, model, and philanthropist. With titles like "Money Can't Buy You Class," de Lesseps' music certainly has an air of drama.

When she released her song "Viva La Diva" in 2020, de Lesseps told People that she hoped her listeners could dig into their diva side through her new song. "Everyone has gone through hard times in their life, especially nowadays," de Lesseps told the magazine. "I believe the diva in all of us is what gets us through. Strength, courage and the ability to be the captain of your own ship without making excuses for being who we are."

So, in the wake of the drama brought on by the revival of "Funny Girl" on Broadway, de Lesseps had something to say about being her own Broadway diva.