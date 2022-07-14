Ant Anstead's Reaction To Tarek El Moussa's Baby News Might Turn Heads
After struggling with infertility, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are expecting a child together, she announced on July 13 via Instagram. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she captioned the post in which she showed off her bump. Even though Young had been undergoing IVF treatment since December, her happy news caught everyone off-guard because Young and El Moussa put their baby plans on hold in April after a few failed attempts. "I just felt like my body's not ready," she told Page Six. Instead, the "Selling Sunset" star decided to spend her energy on her work and stepchildren.
Young wanted to start her pregnancy in an unstressed state of mind. "[I'm] just not at that place right now," she explained. But lo and behold, that's right around the time she must have fallen pregnant. Since her baby is due in early 2023 and the aforementioned announcement came about six months before that, Young must have conceived around April. "It was a huge shock," Young told People. "We just weren't expecting this."
This will be Young's first child and El Moussa's third, since he shares Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. While El Moussa and Hall's relationship has gone through plenty of ups and downs, the former couple has found a positive way to raise their kids in blended families, ET noted. Hall also has a son, Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. And the latter's recent reaction to El Moussa's baby news may surprise many.
Ant Anstead congratulated Tarek El Moussa
Raising blended families can be challenging and bring about conflict. But that doesn't seem to be the case between Heather Rae Young and her ex, Ant Anstead, and Tarek El Moussa and his ex, Christina Hall. In fact, Anstead expressed his excitement over Young and El Moussa's happy news on a July 13. "Huge congratulations you two!" he wrote in the comments section of El Moussa's announcement post. "Thrilled for you all!"
Some might find it interesting that Anstead celebrated the milestone of his ex's ex, especially since Anstead and Hall have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle, Us Weekly detailed. However, Anstead and El Moussa are actually pretty close. "Tarek and Ant have a great modern day family dynamic," a source told Us Weekly in April. "[They] share similar interests and enjoy hanging out."
It also sounds like Hall's relationship with El Moussa is smoother than the one she has with Anstead. The "Christina On the Coast" star also wishes her ex-husband and his wife the best. "Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather," a source told ET. "As long as Tarek and her are peacefully co-parenting, she is content." The foursome takes their parenting jobs seriously, even if they have differences. Young and Hall made headlines in May after seemingly exchanging words at a soccer game. But Young assured it just comes with the territory. "The kids are always number one and communication is very important," she told ET.