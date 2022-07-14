Ant Anstead's Reaction To Tarek El Moussa's Baby News Might Turn Heads

After struggling with infertility, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are expecting a child together, she announced on July 13 via Instagram. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she captioned the post in which she showed off her bump. Even though Young had been undergoing IVF treatment since December, her happy news caught everyone off-guard because Young and El Moussa put their baby plans on hold in April after a few failed attempts. "I just felt like my body's not ready," she told Page Six. Instead, the "Selling Sunset" star decided to spend her energy on her work and stepchildren.

Young wanted to start her pregnancy in an unstressed state of mind. "[I'm] just not at that place right now," she explained. But lo and behold, that's right around the time she must have fallen pregnant. Since her baby is due in early 2023 and the aforementioned announcement came about six months before that, Young must have conceived around April. "It was a huge shock," Young told People. "We just weren't expecting this."

This will be Young's first child and El Moussa's third, since he shares Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. While El Moussa and Hall's relationship has gone through plenty of ups and downs, the former couple has found a positive way to raise their kids in blended families, ET noted. Hall also has a son, Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. And the latter's recent reaction to El Moussa's baby news may surprise many.