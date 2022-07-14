Where Was Ivana Trump Originally From?

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, passed away in her Manhattan home at age 73, according to CNN. Ivana and Donald share children three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. The former couple tied the knot in 1977, but divorced in 1992 after Mr. Trump had an affair with Marla Maples, a model and actress, according to CNBC. While it appeared to just be a fling at the time, Maples and Trump later got married and had one daughter together, Tiffany Trump. Despite his affair and the dramatic end of their marriage, Ivana and 45 remained on good terms. In her book, "Raising Trump," released in 2017, she revealed that she spoke with her ex-husband once a week (via CBS News).

Ivana Trump was a businesswoman and worked with the former president on multiple projects during their marriage. She also worked for the Trump empire for years as a senior executive, per ABC News. In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr. Trump said (via CNBC), "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Despite her established wealth and fame later in life, Ivana did not have an easy upbringing in her home country.