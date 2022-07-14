The Truth About Ivana Trump's Ex-Husbands

While Ivana Trump had four husbands, Donald Trump was notably her longest relationship. Her first husband was Austrian ski instructor Alfred Winklmayr, to who she had been married from 1971 to 1973. Ivana's attorney chalked it up to a "Cold War marriage," claiming the couple never lived together or "consummated" the romance, per The Washington Post.

In 1976, while in New York, she then met Donald, and the two married in less than a year. She became instrumental in helping grow Trump's real estate empire, and per The New York Times, it was Ivana's idea to adorn the infamous Trump Tower with brass. They divorced when Donald had an affair with Marla Maples, and she got sole custody of their three children. "I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me," she wrote in her book, "Raising Trump."

Ivana married two more times, first to Italian entrepreneur Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997, and then to Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 to 2009, making headlines for their tumultuous relationship. After the split, Rubicondi ranted to Page Six about her sons, "These people are all about money. They don't have a heart. They are garbage."

That all said, if there's one thing to know about Ivana, it's that she was much more than someone else's wife, as evidenced by the many ventures she took on. "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent," she said in an iconic cameo on "The First Wives Club," adding, "And remember, don't get mad. Get everything!"