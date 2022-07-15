Here's How Many Grandchildren Ivana Trump Had
The late Ivana Trump made no bones about the fact she raised Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr. Ivana revealed to Page Six in 2017 a secret about parenting that her kids are likely using as they raise the next Trump generation. The first wife of Donald Trump told the outlet she got her kids up early and kept them busy all day. Ivana said, "By 7:30, they would be in a coma and in bed asleep. If you keep them busy, they have no time to get into trouble."
On July 14, Ivana's children shared a devastated statement in reaction to her death. Later, daughter Ivanka posted a deeply personal message about her mother on Instagram. The 40-year-old mom of three shared throwback photos of Ivana and wrote, "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity, and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."
Many people will miss the former model, including Ivana's grandchildren.
Ivana had 10 grandchildren from her three kids
Ivana's 10 grandkids called her "Ivana-Ma," not grandma, according to Page Six. The sassy grandmother joked, "If they ever call me Grandma, I cut off the supplies of the toys."
As a grandmother, Ivana Trump pulled off what might be impossible for many people. Ivana's son Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa adored her mother-in-law, so the 73-year-old grandmother must have done things right! During their 12-year marriage, Vanessa and Don Jr. had five kids together: Donald John III, Kai Madison, Tristan Milos, Chloe Sophia, and Spencer Frederick. Though the former Mrs. Don Trump Jr. isn't very active on social media, she posted a loving message about her ex-mother-in-law on July 14, tweeting alongside mosaic of pictures of Ivana with her ten grandchildren, "Ivana you will continue to be an inspiration to many. You will be deeply missed by me, your kids, and your 10 grandkids. I will never forget our time together and the laughs we shared!"
According to Closer, Ivana's only daughter Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner for 11 years, and the couple shares three children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. Closer reported that Ivana's youngest son, Eric, has been married to his wife Laura since 2014, and the couple shares two children, Eric and Carolina. The ten grandchildren had a fierce role model in their Ivana-Ma, and she will be missed.