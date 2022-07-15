Here's How Many Grandchildren Ivana Trump Had

The late Ivana Trump made no bones about the fact she raised Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr. Ivana revealed to Page Six in 2017 a secret about parenting that her kids are likely using as they raise the next Trump generation. The first wife of Donald Trump told the outlet she got her kids up early and kept them busy all day. Ivana said, "By 7:30, they would be in a coma and in bed asleep. If you keep them busy, they have no time to get into trouble."

On July 14, Ivana's children shared a devastated statement in reaction to her death. Later, daughter Ivanka posted a deeply personal message about her mother on Instagram. The 40-year-old mom of three shared throwback photos of Ivana and wrote, "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity, and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Many people will miss the former model, including Ivana's grandchildren.