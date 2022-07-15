Pete Davidson Shares His True Feelings On Marriage
Pete Davidson has been noticeably mum about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, but the comedian just recently dished on his marriage plans.
Kardashian and Davidson have been dating for a while now, with a source close to the couple saying that they are "super serious and in love." Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the insider revealed that Davidson gets along with Kardashian's four children, which the SKIMS founder "really loves and appreciates." They added, "Seeing him with her children has made her fall even harder for Pete. Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever." On their recent bae-cation in the South Pacific, the insider shared, "They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds."
As for what exactly the future holds, the "The King of Staten Island" actor just offered a little more insight into his plans — more specifically, whether or not he's willing to go down on one knee again.
Pete Davidson is '100 percent' open to marriage
Even after being involved in a failed engagement with pop star Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson isn't closing his doors to marriage. In an interview on Kevin Hart's "Hart to Hart," he shared that getting married and having children is his ultimate goal.
"Since I was a little kid, I was like — since my dad died — I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid,'" he said. "And, like, again, I don't like saying corny s*** [but] the reasoning was because I was like, 'I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now.' It wasn't his fault he passed away, but just to be there so someone doesn't have to feel like that." When Hart asked if marriage is in the cards for him, Davidson didn't mince words. "100 percent," he revealed. "I mean, that's the way I hope it goes."
What's interesting is that Kim Kardashian shares the same sentiment. Despite failed marriages in the past, the star still wants to walk down the aisle with the right person, and by the looks of it, it may just be Davidson. "I believe in love, that's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth time's the charm," Kardashian quipped on "The Kardashians," via People. In an interview on TODAY, she also shared how much she enjoys being with Davidson. "I'm completely, 100 percent myself, and that is just the best feeling," she gushed.