How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Helped Pete Davidson With His Reality TV Learning Curve

Since meeting on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance has included an "Aladdin" reenactment, impulse tattoos, and a messy text exchange with Kanye "Ye" West. But even though we got to see their chemistry unfold on the iconic sketch show, as well as in numerous headlines since, we have yet to see them interact on-camera as themselves — until now.

Ahead of Season 2 of "The Kardashians," a preview for the Hulu show teased a look at the power couple in action: Kardashian can be seen asking "Babe, do you wanna shower with me really quick?" to which Davidson responded by dropping his things and following her into the bathroom. While Kardashian's ex-husband isn't exactly happy about the pairing, a quick glance at the comments shows near-unanimous support for her and Davidson. One fan said, "Pete is the perfect addition to this family – he is so fun and I bet him and Khloe [Kardashian] together will be 10 out of 10!," while another commented, "I can't help myself, I'm living for all of this Kim & Pete content."

While Davidson was only in the last few seconds of "The Kardashians" preview, it's likely he'll have a bigger role on the upcoming season. However, despite Davidson's previous TV experience, he still struggled to overcome some nerves about making his reality debut. Thankfully, after some advice from Kardashian, he'll likely be a natural in no time.