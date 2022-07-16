Lizzo Gives Rare Insight Into Her Romance With Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo is renowned for being outspoken and fierce — she's a proud advocate for body positivity and a staunch supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, for a start. The "Cuz I Love You" singer isn't afraid of weight gain, either; she owns her fabulousness and celebrates her curves. "I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point," Lizzo told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "[It's like], 'How dare a pop star be fat?' I had to own that." However, she's aware of how much progress still needs to be made when accepting Black plus-size women, not just in the industry but in everyday life too. "We got a long way to go," she declared.

With so much attention spent on the singer's performance life, it's no wonder whispers about her dating life have surfaced. In November 2021, Lizzo sparked dating rumors of being in a same-sex relationship with Sophia Eris after she posted a TikTok of them dancing together, per HITC. "I finally get to introduce Y'all to the love of my life," she captioned the video. She further fueled the rumor flames after a follower asked her what she'd like her fans to be called. "Lizzbians," she tweeted.

However, although she refuses to be labeled and placed in a neat societal box, Lizzo told Variety she "leans heterosexual." She said when she grew up, there were scarce identity options available, and she totally embraces the LGBTQIA+ rainbow. "I think it's unfair to the human existence to limit the spectrum of what you're capable of sexually," Lizzo said. Now, she's offered some rare insight into her romance with boyfriend Myke Wright.