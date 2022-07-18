Ricky Martin's Brother Makes Claim Amid Drama With Nephew That Could Change Everything

Ricky Martin is facing a number of legal woes that could totally derail his life. On June 29, the singer's former manager, Rebeeca Drucker, sued him for over $3 million in unpaid commissions, per Deadline. Drucker claimed that she saved Martin's career but never got paid and hinted that, if he didn't fork over the cash, she'd expose the truth about him. That would allegedly include details about "a toxic work environment," "a particularly ugly incident in Dubai involving Martin and his representative José Vega" in 2018, and a "potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020."

Jump to July 2, and Martin was hit with a restraining order in Puerto Rico, per AP News. It was filed by an unnamed man — who was not his husband — who alleged the pair dated for several months and that he was subjected to mental and physical abuse. The plaintiff claimed that, after they broke up, Martin would not accept the split and showed up at his home on numerous occasions. Martin responded on Twitter, writing, "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations."

Less than two weeks later, the allegations against Martin took a disturbing new turn when Marca reported that the plaintiff was actually Martin's 21 year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to Latin Post, Sanchez's mother is Ricky Martin's stepsister, which would mean they're not blood relatives. But, Martin still faces a potential 50-year jail sentence in Puerto Rico if it's found he had an incestuous relationship with Sanchez. Now, the case has taken another turn.