Jennifer Garner Had Her Own Plans During Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

After years of waiting (OK, more like decades), Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tied the knot on July 16 in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony. "In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real," Lopez wrote in her newsletter (via Us Weekly). "At very, very long last." Fans will remember how, 20 years ago, Affleck and Lopez were one of the coolest couples in the zeitgeist. The first leg of their highly publicized romance ended in 2004 when they called off their two-year engagement, claiming they couldn't deal with the pressures of the press, per People. Affleck won another Oscar, JLo released more music, and they both married other people.

Affleck wed another Jennifer — Garner, to be exact — in 2005, but the press was equally as difficult for them to deal with as it was during Affleck's previous relationship. "You'd go through a yellow light, and 15, 20 cars would go through the red light behind you, driving up on the side of roads, and this is just for a mom and a kid," Jennifer Garner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. The press, coupled with Affleck's substance abuse issues, led to their 2018 divorce.

In that time, Affleck and Lopez found their way back to each other. But, what about Garner? Well, if her Instagram Stories from her ex's wedding weekend are any indication, she's as unbothered as ever.