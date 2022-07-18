Jennifer Garner Had Her Own Plans During Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding
After years of waiting (OK, more like decades), Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tied the knot on July 16 in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony. "In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real," Lopez wrote in her newsletter (via Us Weekly). "At very, very long last." Fans will remember how, 20 years ago, Affleck and Lopez were one of the coolest couples in the zeitgeist. The first leg of their highly publicized romance ended in 2004 when they called off their two-year engagement, claiming they couldn't deal with the pressures of the press, per People. Affleck won another Oscar, JLo released more music, and they both married other people.
Affleck wed another Jennifer — Garner, to be exact — in 2005, but the press was equally as difficult for them to deal with as it was during Affleck's previous relationship. "You'd go through a yellow light, and 15, 20 cars would go through the red light behind you, driving up on the side of roads, and this is just for a mom and a kid," Jennifer Garner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. The press, coupled with Affleck's substance abuse issues, led to their 2018 divorce.
In that time, Affleck and Lopez found their way back to each other. But, what about Garner? Well, if her Instagram Stories from her ex's wedding weekend are any indication, she's as unbothered as ever.
Jennifer Garner is doing just fine
If Ben Affleck has moved on, Jennifer Garner has, too. While her ex-hubby and Jennifer Lopez were tying the knot in Vegas, Garner was spending some much-needed time to herself. While the couple was busy saying "I Do," Garner was hanging out in Lake Tahoe, per Entertainment Tonight. Over the weekend, Garner uploaded a series of Instagram Stories showing her making the most of her vacation. Garner spent time bike riding and hang gliding over the beautiful lake.
Per her own admission, her 2015 split with Affleck was incredibly difficult, but it looks like she's come out the other side just fine. "Going through [the divorce] in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard," Garner explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. A few years out from the breakup, though, Garner was much more zen about the whole thing. "When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now," she said. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."
As for Affleck, he eventually found himself in an equally peaceful place following the divorce. "I've had second chances in my career. I've had second chances as a human being. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance," he told The Wall Street Journal in 2021. "I haven't always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they've turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.