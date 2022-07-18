Tristan Thompson's Romantic Outing With Mystery Woman Isn't Getting The Reaction You'd Expect

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby news sent Twitter into a tailspin after Page Six reported they were expecting their second baby together via surrogate. The outlet dropped the baby bombshell on July 14, reporting their second child was planned before Kardashian and Thompson split for good in 2021 — and well before Maralee Nichols revealed her affair with Thompson resulted in the birth of her baby boy. An inside source told Page Six, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." Another source said, "Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family."

The NBA player sent Twitter into another tailspin on July 18 after TMZ reported that Thompson was in Mykonos, Greece, and was spotted walking and holding hands with a mystery woman in the wee hours of the morning. One Twitter user commented, "Tristan Thompson is legitimately one of the most consistent men on planet Earth. That man won't change for nothing lol." Another non-fan of Thompson tweeted, "If you are a woman on this earth giving Tristan Thompson the time of day, you should be embarrassed."

But Thompson's romantic outing isn't getting the reaction you'd expect from everyone.