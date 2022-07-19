Matchmaker Warns Ben And Jen's Marriage Is An Uphill Battle - Exclusive

It's been decades in the making, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot.

In her newsletter, Lopez, who referred to herself as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," surprised fans when she revealed that she and Affleck flew to Las Vegas to get married. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote, adding tidbits about the event, including how they had to stand in line with four other couples in Sin City. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives."

While it's not your typical celebrity wedding, Lopez said that it was the "best possible wedding we could have imagined," because "when love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another." There really is no doubt that Lopez and Affleck are head over heels in love with each other, however, according to a matchmaker, Bennifer may face problems in the future that could lead to the demise of their relationship.