Why Ivana Trump's Friends Were So Worried Before Her Death

Ivana Trump died at her New York City home on July 14 aged 73 under tragic circumstances. Her family members confirmed her death on social media, including her daughter, Ivanka Trump, who shared a series of old photos to Instagram with the caption, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."

Ivana's two sons with Donald Trump Sr., Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, also took to social media to pay tribute to their mom. "Mom, we will miss you incredibly. Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits," the former wrote on Instagram, also praising Ivana's sense of humor. As for Eric, he too shared old family photos on Instagram, writing, "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."

But it turns out Donald Sr.'s first wife had friends who were pretty worried in the run-up to her death, as they've admitted they knew there was a chance she could be injured at home.