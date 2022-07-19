Why Ivana Trump's Friends Were So Worried Before Her Death
Ivana Trump died at her New York City home on July 14 aged 73 under tragic circumstances. Her family members confirmed her death on social media, including her daughter, Ivanka Trump, who shared a series of old photos to Instagram with the caption, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."
Ivana's two sons with Donald Trump Sr., Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, also took to social media to pay tribute to their mom. "Mom, we will miss you incredibly. Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits," the former wrote on Instagram, also praising Ivana's sense of humor. As for Eric, he too shared old family photos on Instagram, writing, "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."
But it turns out Donald Sr.'s first wife had friends who were pretty worried in the run-up to her death, as they've admitted they knew there was a chance she could be injured at home.
Ivana Trump's friend 'hated' her staircase
Ivana Trump's sad death was caused by blunt force trauma to her torso, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirmed. Her death was ruled an accident, and it was reported Ivana was found deceased and alone at the bottom of the staircase — which at least one friend was already weary of — in her New York City home. "I was always so upset about that staircase. I hated those stairs. They were so treacherous. We worried about her falling," Ivana's friend, Nikki Haskell, told New York Post following her death. Haskell confirmed Ivana had an elevator in her home but preferred to take the stairs, sharing he felt the steps were too steep and dangerous. "Friends used to say to me, 'Why don't you stay with Ivana when you're in New York?' But you couldn't pay me to hang out there and go up and down those stairs."
How Ivana fell has not been officially confirmed, though the owner of a New York restaurant she liked to go to, Giuliano Zuliani, spoke about her health to People. He claimed she was struggling to walk in the days before her death, saying, "She didn't seem to be in good shape."
Ivana's funeral is scheduled for July 19, with her three children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, all expected to attend, while her first husband, Donald Trump, has been spotted in New York City amid reports the funeral will take place in Manhattan.