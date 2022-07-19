We Now Have A Pretty Good Idea Whether Donald Trump Will Attend Ivana's Funeral
Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump, remained on famously good terms after they divorced in 1992 — despite Donald's relationship with Marla Maples (who he was married to from 1993 until 1999) or his current marriage to Melania Trump, who became the third Mrs. Trump back in 2005. Ivana's close friend, Nikki Haskell, even claimed to The New York Times in 2018 that Ivana was always complimentary of her ex, even suggesting at the time that the two may have been "kindred spirits."
It's no surprise then that Donald had nothing but kind words to say about his ex while announcing Ivana's sad death on Truth. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote on July 14, as it was confirmed Ivana had died after falling down the stairs. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her," he added.
But what many political watchers have been wondering is if the former president will make the trip to New York City to say his last goodbye to the mother of three of his children. And now we have a pretty good idea about if he'll be in attendance.
Donald Trump was spotted in New York ahead of Ivana's funeral
It seems as though Donald Trump will in fact stand by his eldest children's sides as they lay Ivana Trump to rest. Donald and Milania were spotted in New York City in candid snaps shared by Daily Mail, having touched down from Florida on July 18, one day before Ivana's funeral is reported to be taking place in Manhattan. The sighting came as sources close to the Trumps told People that it was assumed Donald would be in attendance, while also confirming Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump would all definitely be there. "People are flying in from all over the world," Ivana's friend, R. Couri Hay, shared.
Donald and Melania's Big Apple sighting came after New York Post claimed it was likely he would attend the ceremony without his current wife, Melania Trump, though we know she definitely made the trip to New York. A source told the outlet that Donald was thought to be "very upset" about the death of his first wife, noting, "Donald talked to [Ivana] regularly and sent flowers on every birthday and other occasions." It's reported not all of the Trump family will be in attendance, though. Those thought not to have received an invitation include Donald's daughter, Tiffany Trump, her mom, Marla Maples, and Mary Trump, per Showbiz 411.
Whoever is or isn't in attendance, we're hoping Ivana gets the send-off she deserves.