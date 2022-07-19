We Now Have A Pretty Good Idea Whether Donald Trump Will Attend Ivana's Funeral

Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump, remained on famously good terms after they divorced in 1992 — despite Donald's relationship with Marla Maples (who he was married to from 1993 until 1999) or his current marriage to Melania Trump, who became the third Mrs. Trump back in 2005. Ivana's close friend, Nikki Haskell, even claimed to The New York Times in 2018 that Ivana was always complimentary of her ex, even suggesting at the time that the two may have been "kindred spirits."

It's no surprise then that Donald had nothing but kind words to say about his ex while announcing Ivana's sad death on Truth. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote on July 14, as it was confirmed Ivana had died after falling down the stairs. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her," he added.

But what many political watchers have been wondering is if the former president will make the trip to New York City to say his last goodbye to the mother of three of his children. And now we have a pretty good idea about if he'll be in attendance.