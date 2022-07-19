Pete Davidson Reveals He Sees Himself Completely Differently Than The Rest Of The World Does

Pete Davidson has been in a number of comedy shows and movies such as "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Trainwreck," per IMBd. In fact, he told Seth Meyers on "Late Night" (via Vulture) that "Trainwreck" is what got the comedian into the audition room for "Saturday Night Live". But as time went on, Davidson felt like he outgrew "Saturday Night Live" and announced his departure at the end of this past season.

"When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing," Davidson said in a statement that was posted to Instagram by his friend, Dave Sirus, on May 21. "I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did ... Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime ... SNL is my home."

According to Life & Style, Davidson talked publicly about potentially leaving "Saturday Night Live" in 2020, and creating rumors since then. The stand-up comedian became more versatile in his comedy through "Saturday Night Live," as he was seen partaking in more sketches and trying out impressions, per Variety. As he says goodbye to the comedy television show, he hopes that he can get away from one particular stereotype.