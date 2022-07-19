Armie Hammer's Latest Appearance Has Eyebrows Raising Over Robert Downey Jr. Once Again

This article contains mentions of physical and sexual abuse.

In early 2021, Armie Hammer's career was completely derailed after facing multiple abuse allegations. Beginning as graphic Instagram DMs concerning cannibalism, they eventually snowballed into claims of physical and sexual assault against Hammer. The actor was subsequently dropped from all of his projects, with his agent and publicist not far behind, per Vanity Fair.

In more recent Hammer news, the disgraced actor has reportedly been selling timeshares for Morritt's Resort in the Cayman Islands. Hammer might be the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, but he's been cut off from the family fortune following the disturbing allegations. While his employment at the resort was originally dismissed as a prank, a source confirmed with Variety that he's indeed been working there: "He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he's totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

Although Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler wouldn't confirm or deny his client's new career, he told Page Six, "I just think it's sh***y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.'" While the "Call Me By Your Name" star may not be getting too many calls from Hollywood lately, there's one notable exception: Robert Downey Jr. The actor, who was once an outsider himself, has been financially supporting Hammer through his hard times. Now, Downey Jr. is taking his encouragement of Hammer to the next level.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).