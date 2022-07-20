Donald Trump Gets Emotional Over Memories With Ivana

Some say former President Donald Trump would not have become "The Donald" without his first wife. The Washington Post claimed Ivana Trump "created" Donald. In the '80s and early '90s, the Trumps symbolized New York City's glamour, but tragically for Ivana, she got far less than people expected in her 1991 divorce from Donald. According to The New York Times, the mother of three received $14 million, some real estate, and $650,000 a year in child support from her billionaire husband. But despite their messy divorce, White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman confirmed Donald got advice from his first wife. Newman told People that Ivana was "one of the very few he listened to."

On July 14, Ivana Trump's children shared a devastating statement on Instagram announcing her death. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," they wrote. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." The New York Post reported that New Yorkers have been mourning, leaving notes and flowers at her Upper East Side apartment building. One note read, "We love you Ivana!!! Thanks for your contribution to New York. Rest in Peace."

As details of Ivana's funeral were announced, Donald got emotional reflecting on his life with her.