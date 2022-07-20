Bradley Cooper's New Relationship Might Not Be Heating Up Quite Yet

Bradley Cooper is an A-list star with an incredible Hollywood career. However, his personal life has often outshone his professional life. In 2007, just as he was breaking out into the mainstream thanks to "Wedding Crashers," Cooper had a four-month marriage with "NCIS" actor Jennifer Esposito. He was then linked to Zoe Saldana twice in 2012 and 2013, but his next big relationship came in 2015 when he got together with Irina Shayk. Sadly, Cooper and Shayk called it quits in June 2019 after just four years together.

Since the split, Cooper's love life has continued to take center stage. The nine-time Oscar nominee was rumored to be dating Jennifer Garner in 2020, and who could forget all that Cooper-Gaga drama in 2018?! Most recently, he was reportedly seeing "Glee" alum Dianna Agron, per Page Six, but broke up with her when he met his (unexpected) new girlfriend, Huma Abedin. Page Six broke the news on July 12, with a source telling the outlet that the "A Star Is Born" actor was introduced to Hillary Clinton's top aide by mutual friend and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. They've reportedly been dating for a few months and even attended the 2022 Met Gala together, although they walked the red carpet separately. The source called them a great match because "they're both into power and politics and human affairs."

Even so, it seems we shouldn't expect any major PDA or wedding bells in the near future.