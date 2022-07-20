Why The Date Of Ben Affleck's Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Has Significance To Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck may have a thing for Jennifers. The "Justice League" actor was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner for more than a decade. Affleck opened up to The New York Times in a 2020 interview about his alcohol addiction, stating that his failing marriage with Garner was causing him to drink more (via Hollywood Life). However, in Affleck's sobriety, he and Garner have made sure that they now focus on raising their three children as exes. Garner and the kids even joined Affleck, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and Lopez's kids for Halloween in 2021.

"Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids," a source told People. "Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

As Bennifer 2.0 has captured the hearts of Affleck and Lopez-shippers, eyes have also been on the pair's exes, namely Alex Rodriguez and Garner. According to E! News, Garner knew about Affleck's engagement to Lopez. A source told the media outlet in April that "[Garner] is happy for Ben, and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways." Although Affleck and Garner have proven that they still respect and support each other, Bennifer 2.0's wedding date has a connection to Affleck's ex-wife.