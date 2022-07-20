Why The Date Of Ben Affleck's Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Has Significance To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck may have a thing for Jennifers. The "Justice League" actor was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner for more than a decade. Affleck opened up to The New York Times in a 2020 interview about his alcohol addiction, stating that his failing marriage with Garner was causing him to drink more (via Hollywood Life). However, in Affleck's sobriety, he and Garner have made sure that they now focus on raising their three children as exes. Garner and the kids even joined Affleck, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and Lopez's kids for Halloween in 2021.
"Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids," a source told People. "Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."
As Bennifer 2.0 has captured the hearts of Affleck and Lopez-shippers, eyes have also been on the pair's exes, namely Alex Rodriguez and Garner. According to E! News, Garner knew about Affleck's engagement to Lopez. A source told the media outlet in April that "[Garner] is happy for Ben, and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways." Although Affleck and Garner have proven that they still respect and support each other, Bennifer 2.0's wedding date has a connection to Affleck's ex-wife.
A connection between the two Jennifers
According to Newsweek, Jennifer Garner was trending on Twitter after Jennifer Lopez announced her marriage to Ben Affleck. That makes sense, considering Affleck filed for his divorce from Garner on July 16, 2013, per Us Weekly. Affleck married Lopez on July 16, 2022, and although the divorce with Garner wasn't finalized until 2018, it was still listed on the exact date of his divorce nine years before. Although Garner has moved on to businessman John Miller, and Affleck supports and "respects" the new boyfriend, per In Touch, people are still itching for some kind of reaction from the ex-wife.
"Ben did tell [Garner] about the wedding, but I'm told that it was only Friday at the earliest," an insider revealed (via Page Six). "It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment."
Meanwhile, Garner was having the time of her life, parasailing on Lake Tahoe, per Hello!, with no indication of how she feels about the newlyweds. Seeing that the children of the two Jennifers appear friendly, and the fact that Garner has said she is happy for her ex-husband, it would seem the past significance of July 16 is old news to Affleck and Garner.