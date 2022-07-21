Mike Tyson Makes A Grim Prediction About His Future

Mike Tyson is most well-known for his boxing skills. The star became one of the most famous boxers in the '80s, and throughout his career as a professional, he amassed an impressive record. According to LiveAbout, Tyson recorded an impressive 50 wins and 44 knockouts in the process. The star only lost six times, and the result of two other matches were no contest. Tyson's career in boxing paved the way for plenty of other business opportunities, including a small part in the 2009 hit film "The Hangover," where he famously played the role of, well ... himself.

Tyson has spoken about his boxing career in countless interviews and frequently talked about life and death. In a 2020 interview with The Sportsman, the champion chatted about his perspective. "Living might be more complicated than dying to me. The belief of it. I don't know if it's true," he told the outlet. "Because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can't handle living." Tyson also pointed out that though he has a lot of success and fame, but it doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. "People have everything, and they still can't do it; they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously," he shared. "We think we're somebody. Who the f**k? We're nothing! We come from s**t; we think we're special! Fame is s**t.

Only two years after his comments on life and death, Tyson is making another prediction about his future, and it's making us very emotional.