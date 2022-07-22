Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Rumored Wedding Registry Raises Major Questions

PR-wise, it hasn't been a great time for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. In July, Jenner faced major backlash after bragging about her private jets on Instagram, leading social media users to dub her a "climate criminal." The makeup mogul was then exposed by the @CelebJets Twitter account for taking short flights. In the wake of the scandal, Jenner did damage control by posting a TikTok that showed her shopping at Target with daughter Stormi and nieces Chicago and True. Maybe it was Jenner's bid to seem more relatable — but even that backfired. "Did u take another 3 minute private jet trip to get there?" one user sarcastically quipped. Meanwhile, Scott continues to come under fire for the Astroworld tragedy in which 10 concert-goers died. BuzzFeed News reports that the rapper is currently facing 400 different lawsuits for a combined $1 billion.

Despite all this, Jenner and Scott's relationship is stronger than ever, according to Entertainment Tonight. "They have the parenting thing down together and are more in love than ever before," a source told the outlet in June 2022. Whether it's decoding Jenner's diamond rings or wedding-esque Met Gala dress, fans are speculating whether the two will tie the knot anytime soon. As of July 21, there's a rumored wedding registry for Jenner and Scott floating around the internet, hinting at an upcoming marriage. Unfortunately for the pair, the wedding registry is only adding to the bad PR and raising more questions than answers.