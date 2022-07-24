The Medical Condition George Clooney Lives With Due To On-Set Accident

George Clooney is an Oscar winner, a director, and one of Hollywood's top leading men. He first showed his action-adventure side as Batman in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin." Though it's the one movie role Clooney regrets taking, he showed he could handle fight scenes and other physically demanding aspects of film-making. Yet, while he played a superhero on the big screen, Clooney is not invincible in real life and has injured himself on multiple occasions.

Clooney had a motorcycle accident in 2018 after colliding into the windshield of another vehicle in Sardinia, Italy while working on the TV series "Catch-22." The actor only suffered minor injuries from the crash, BBC reported, but it was a shocking scene. Clooney remembers flying over the handlebars while moving at an estimated 75 miles per hour. With people surrounding the actor and filming the frightening scene, Clooney remembered thinking the worst might happen. "I was waiting for my switch to turn off," he told The Sunday Times.

This shocking crash wasn't Clooney's worst accident. In fact, behind that golden smile is a painful medical condition that George Clooney continues to live with to this day.