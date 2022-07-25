Khloé Kardashian Is Still Sharing Cryptic Videos Among Latest Tristan Thompson Mess

It's been a bumpy ride for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Though the pair broke up in late 2021 following news that Thompson had fathered a child with someone else, the NBA star will always have a spot in Kardashian's life. The couple shares a daughter, True, and shocked fans in July by announcing they were expecting a second child via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's statement read, via Page Six. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." The statement made no mention of Thompson, leading many to speculate that Kardashian will be raising the child on her own.

Parenting plans aside, Thompson's recent behavior has been par for the course. With baby No. 2 due any day now, E! News reported that the baller has been relaxing in Mykonos, a Greek island renowned for its hard-partying scene. Instead of bringing the pair back together, this newest baby seems to point out Kardashian and Thompson's differing priorities. An insider told E! that they "have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," adding that "the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else." In the wake of all the drama, the Good American co-founder took to Instagram to share her feelings.