Khloé Kardashian Is Still Sharing Cryptic Videos Among Latest Tristan Thompson Mess
It's been a bumpy ride for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Though the pair broke up in late 2021 following news that Thompson had fathered a child with someone else, the NBA star will always have a spot in Kardashian's life. The couple shares a daughter, True, and shocked fans in July by announcing they were expecting a second child via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's statement read, via Page Six. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." The statement made no mention of Thompson, leading many to speculate that Kardashian will be raising the child on her own.
Parenting plans aside, Thompson's recent behavior has been par for the course. With baby No. 2 due any day now, E! News reported that the baller has been relaxing in Mykonos, a Greek island renowned for its hard-partying scene. Instead of bringing the pair back together, this newest baby seems to point out Kardashian and Thompson's differing priorities. An insider told E! that they "have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," adding that "the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else." In the wake of all the drama, the Good American co-founder took to Instagram to share her feelings.
Khloé Kardashian makes a social media statement
On July 23, Khloé Kardashian shared a TikTok video to Instagram that hinted at her true feelings amid the baby drama with Tristan Thompson. In the video, TikToker @kgrahamtv spoke on the importance of not letting your past hold you back from stepping into your future. "Some people only knew what they knew about you. They have no clue what's actually new about you," he said. "You see, I figured out that people will hold you hostage to your past because it helps them validate how they wanted to feel about you."
It makes sense that Kardashian would want to focus on her future rather than dwell on the past with Thompson, but that might be difficult given the spotlight on her life. Per Elle, Kardashian was "hesitant" to share her surrogacy news because she was afraid of how fans would react. People have criticized her for continuing to associate with Thompson, even if it's in a strict co-parenting capacity.
The reality star spoke out against the judgement in a subtle way by "liking" a post from a fan account with the caption, "...Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé's rep they haven't spoken since December besides co-parenting." Kardashian has also uploaded cryptic posts of her own to Instagram, including a recent shot of her in a bathing suit with her back to the camera. "There's no point in looking back," she wrote.