Mira Sorvino's Social Media Posts After Father Paul's Death Are Completely Devastating

Paul Sorvino, the actor famous for "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order," died on July 25. He will be missed by his many fans, friends, and former co-stars, but most of all by his family, including his daughter and fellow actor, Mira Sorvino. If you want an example of the close bond between Mira and her father, you only have to look at her Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech for "Mighty Aphrodite" at the Oscars, which has been shared all over Twitter in light of the tragic news.

"When you give me this award, you honor my father Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting," Mira said. The camera then panned to her dad in the audience, who immediately seemed to burst into tears. "I love you very much, dad," she said.

That sweet moment is enough to make anybody tear up, and now, Mira has posted her own devastating social media tributes to her father.