Lynne Spears Breaks Silence On Britney's Troubling Texting Claims

Britney Spears claims that her mother wasn't there for her when she needed her the most — but Lynne Spears begs to differ. After Britney took to Instagram to share her account of how she reached out to her mother for help during her 2019 stay at a mental health facility, but received no response, Lynne said that wasn't quite the case. According to Page Six, Lynne took to her own Instagram to share the "whole conversations" between her and Britney. Lynne wrote, "I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!"

In the screenshot text messages, Britney expressed concern over some of the medications she'd been given. She says that her mother didn't respond to her, but Lynne says that she did, even though she suspected that her phone was being monitored at the time. Lynne wrote, "I don't know if some of my msgs to her were deleted by outside sources or what happened but I do know the courts had them all as I was very concerned for her."

That said, Britney continued to spill the tea on her Instagram page, saying that her mother did things like hiding coffee away from her, along with photos of the singer, in her kitchen. Here's hoping the Spears family can resolve their drama off social media sooner rather than later.