Kevin Hart Proves He Isn't Letting The Chris Rock And Will Smith Feud Go With Latest Gag
In March, the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars — aka the slap heard 'round the world — shocked viewers, not least of all Rock who was visibly stunned by the incident. Since then, Rock hasn't released any public statements about the slap, but he has joked about it on stage several times.
On May 3, when Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, Rock joined his brother in comedy and quipped into the mic, "Was that Will Smith?" per Page Six. Later in May, he took a brutal dig at the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, again with Chappelle during another stop on the comedy tour. Chappelle set up the gag by saying to the "Saturday Night Live" alum, "At least you got smacked by someone of repute! I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair," to which Rock retorted, "I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Now, another comedy legend, Kevin Hart, is getting in on the gags, and this time it involves a farm animal, and a big mess of excrement.
Kevin Hart gave Chris Rock a goat named Will Smith
On July 23, during a show at New York's Madison Square Garden, "The Man From Toronto" star Kevin Hart wanted to honor buddy Chris Rock on stage. Sure, many people have called Rock the G.O.A.T. (aka Greatest Of All Time), but Hart decided to go even further and give Rock a goat. You read that right.
Dave Chappelle who was also on stage (of course) asked Rock, "What are you gonna name this goat, Chris?" but before he could respond, Hart jumped in and quipped, "The name is Will Smith," per People. Dang, that's gotta cut deep.
Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on the 25th, Hart doubled down on his joke, but added that there were some consequences to giving the G.O.A.T. a goat. "[Chris is] my G.O.A.T. — he's my guy," Hart told Fallon, adding that Rock was very moved by the gift, but later added, "The goat took a s**t on stage ... That's the one thing I didn't think about. I said, 'The goat's gonna come out and do a tight two minutes,' but instead he s**t on Chris' shoes ... that goat got him."