Kevin Hart Proves He Isn't Letting The Chris Rock And Will Smith Feud Go With Latest Gag

In March, the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars — aka the slap heard 'round the world — shocked viewers, not least of all Rock who was visibly stunned by the incident. Since then, Rock hasn't released any public statements about the slap, but he has joked about it on stage several times.

On May 3, when Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, Rock joined his brother in comedy and quipped into the mic, "Was that Will Smith?" per Page Six. Later in May, he took a brutal dig at the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, again with Chappelle during another stop on the comedy tour. Chappelle set up the gag by saying to the "Saturday Night Live" alum, "At least you got smacked by someone of repute! I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair," to which Rock retorted, "I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, another comedy legend, Kevin Hart, is getting in on the gags, and this time it involves a farm animal, and a big mess of excrement.