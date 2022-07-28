Did Chris Cuomo Take A Massive Pay Cut For His New TV Gig?

Chris Cuomo was once one of CNN's top news anchors, hosting "Cuomo Prime Time" from 2017 to 2021. However, his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's misconduct scandal also cost Chris his hit TV gig. The cable news network suspended Chris for using his media connections to help the former New York governor. In December 2021, a CNN spokesperson explained, "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules, and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew." But, days after the suspension, Chris was subsequently fired from CNN.

Months later, the New York Post reported that, in addition to helping his disgraced brother, Chris was facing an allegation of sexual harassment himself, making the CNN fiasco more disturbing. According to Deadline, the former anchor is suing for $125 million in damages, with court documents claiming, "As a result of Turner's indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways."

But, as Chris prepares for his new TV anchor gig, some are wondering if he had to take a massive pay cut to get the role.