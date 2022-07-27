Chris Cuomo Reveals His TV Career Is Back On
You may see Chris Cuomo on TV sooner than you think.
The news anchor had been out of commission for several months after getting fired by CNN in December 2021. The news channel decided to sever their ties with him due to his involvement in staving off sexual harassment allegations made against his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "Based on the report we received regarding Chris' conduct with his brother's defense, we had cause to terminate," a spokesperson for the network said at the time, per The New York Times. "When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action."
In March, Chris fired back by filing a $125 million arbitration against his former employer. He claims that they had used him as a "scapegoat," and that they deliberately "damaged" his reputation, rendering him virtually blacklisted in the industry, per Deadline. The disgraced TV star eventually mounted his own podcast series, "The Chris Cuomo Project," but now it turns out he's returning to his TV roots.
Chris Cuomo lands a new cable news show
Chris Cuomo's crusade to seek redemption continues with his return to primetime television. The Hollywood Reporter notes that he had been tapped to host a show for NewsNation, a channel owned by Nexstar. Cuomo will have to get used to a smaller audience, though, as the outlet reported NewsNation barely broke 100,000 viewers this year.
"I think we need insurgent media," he said in his first interview since his firing, per Daily Beast. "I'm going to go where the news is and I'm going to try very hard to be fair, and I want to do it here. I want to make a difference, and I'm really hoping that it makes a difference for you." He also thanked the network for giving him a chance.
The former media heavyweight had been trying to get back in the public eye for months now. Aside from launching a podcast, he also flew to Ukraine to report about the Russian invasion, and interestingly, he also volunteered to be a firefighter with the East Hampton Fire Department. In an episode of his podcast, he admitted that while he is upset about how he ended things with CNN, he would not change a thing about helping his brother. "Let me be clear: I do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family," he said, per the Los Angeles Times. "I promised my father that I would always be there for my brother, and I always will be."