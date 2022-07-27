Chris Cuomo Reveals His TV Career Is Back On

You may see Chris Cuomo on TV sooner than you think.

The news anchor had been out of commission for several months after getting fired by CNN in December 2021. The news channel decided to sever their ties with him due to his involvement in staving off sexual harassment allegations made against his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "Based on the report we received regarding Chris' conduct with his brother's defense, we had cause to terminate," a spokesperson for the network said at the time, per The New York Times. "When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action."

In March, Chris fired back by filing a $125 million arbitration against his former employer. He claims that they had used him as a "scapegoat," and that they deliberately "damaged" his reputation, rendering him virtually blacklisted in the industry, per Deadline. The disgraced TV star eventually mounted his own podcast series, "The Chris Cuomo Project," but now it turns out he's returning to his TV roots.