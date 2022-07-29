What's The Real Meaning Of Cuff It By Beyonce? Here's What We Think
Happy Bey Day to all who celebrate; Beyoncé's album "Renaissance" has arrived! On July 29, Beyoncé posted a handwritten note on Instagram, addressing her highly-anticipated arriving for some ahead of schedule. According to Rolling Stone, the album leaked online on July 26 after being sold by mistake at a few European stores before the official release.
"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection," Beyoncé wrote. "I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."
As BeyHive got excited after Beyoncé's first official TikTok, they are now over the moon about the new album. CBS Mornings tweeted, "Once-in-a-generation icon Beyoncé has done it again." Queen Bey fans took to social media to proclaim their favorite songs, with one tweeting, "Yep, #ImThatGirl a fave for sure!" Another fan tweeted: "Church Girl,' 'Get Me Bodied,' REVIGORA MAMI #RENAISSANCE." Even the queen can't please everyone — one fan was not impressed and tweeted, "Not nearly in same stratosphere as Beyoncé and Lemonade...just my opinion. Those were 5/5." Of course, "Renaissance" zoomed to #1 on iTunes and will likely fly up the charts. But what's the real meaning of her new song, "Cuff It?"
Cuff It's iconic influences
"Renaissance" was worth the wait, and Beyoncé's "Cuff It" demands that you get up and dance! "Cuff It" is here for the party from the start with the lyrics, "I feel like falling in love / I'm in the mood to f*** something up / I need some drink in my cup, hey / I'm in the mood to f*** something up." How could you not dance?
"Cuff It," like much of "Renaissance," brings disco back in all the best ways. According to Elle, Nile Rogers' influence is part of the track because he helped write it. Rogers was involved in some of the most iconic songs in music, including "Like a Virgin," "We are Family," "Let's Dance," and so many more.
Metro's Shaun Kitchener raved in his review of the track, writing, "Nile Rodgers is the guest of honour on this bright, brass-infused, timeless-sounding floorfiller ... Refreshing and intoxicating like a divine cocktail, it will — I suspect — only get better and better with every listen." NME reported Queen Bey included a note to fans as part of the physical album, revealing that working on the "Renaissance" gave her a "place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world." The superstar added, "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. Place to scream, release, feel freedom."