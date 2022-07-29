Most Fans Agree This Is Their Absolute Favorite Former Disney Channel Star

Disney Channel has a knack for casting future global superstars as their young, up-and-coming fresh faces in their various TV shows. It's almost as if the wonderful world of Disney is really a celebrity superstardom boot camp for those who can sing, dance, act, and dream. Who could forget that Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling all got their first big breaks on Disney Channel's "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club?" The stars that came after them tend to shine just as brightly.

In 2003, Vanity Fair did a massive cover of teen stars, most of whom got their start on Disney Channel, like Raven-Symoné, Lindsay Lohan, Hilary Duff. Since then, the channel has produced other big stars like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Keke Palmer, who currently stars in Jordan Peele's latest hit horror movie, "Nope." In fact, Palmer recently clapped back at an online viral thread comparing her to another former Disney star who's currently in Hollywood's big leagues, "Euphoria" star Zendaya. "I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old," she tweeted on July 25 (via Newsweek). "I've had a blessed career." For her part, Zendaya has expressed her gratitude for coming up the ranks on the big DC, saying in part (per Variety), "That's where I started ... it's part of my heritage."

With so many to chose from, there must be a fan-favorite former Disney star. We asked, and you have spoken!