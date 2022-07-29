What's The Real Meaning Of America Has A Problem By Beyoncé? Here's What We Think

July 29 is Beyoncé album release day, so get all your Beyhive puns in formation. Long reported to be a 16-track-long dance-fest, Beyoncé recorded "Renaissance" during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling fans in a June Instagram post that "it allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

From the first single off "Renaissance," "Break My Soul," it was clear the album is thematically focused on what Beyoncé sings best about — self-love. The mid-tempo R&B-tinged bop even earned public praise from former First Lady Michelle Obama on Twitter. "Queen Beyoncé, you've done it again! 'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it," Obama gushed. Likewise, another track, "Cozy," is a love letter to Beyoncé's LGBTQIA+ fanbase. Sampling "B***h I'm Black" by trans personality Ts Madison, per GAY TIMES, Beyoncé rattles off a powerful litany of similes during the disco-flavored dance track, utilizing all the colors of the Pride Flag. "Black like love too deep ... Green eyes envy me / Paint the world p***y pink / Blue like the soul I crowned / Purple drank and couture gowns" (and so on), she croons, per Genius.

Many, however, have been particularly curious about one track on "Renaissance" — the sternly titled "America Has a Problem." After a listen, however, many might find the jam isn't what they would have expected.