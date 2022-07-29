What's The Real Meaning Of Cozy By Beyonce? Here's What We Think

The dawn of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" has arrived — and something tells us, the queer-positive messaging of the album is about to secure her a cozy spot on the charts. Tidal first confirmed what Beyoncé fans suspected for some time on June 16, when they posted a black square bearing only the words, "act i ... RENAISSANCE" to their Twitter account, along with a promise of an album release on July 29. A few days later, the first single for the album, "Break My Soul" was released, and the song was soon dubbed a Pride Month anthem.

Since then, Beyoncé herself has confirmed that "Renaissance" is dedicated to her LGBTQIA+ fanbase. In a letter published to her website shortly before the album launch, she took a moment to reference her late uncle, Jonny, as one of her inspirations. "A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny," she wrote, adding, "He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album."

Beyoncé previously spoke about her uncle in her acceptance speech for the GLAAD Vanguard Award, which she won with husband Jay-Z. Referring to him as "the most fabulous gay man I've ever known," she gushed over his commitment to staying true to who he was, adding, "He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn't as accepting" (via CBS News). "Cozy" shines a spotlight on that exact bravery.