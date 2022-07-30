What's The Real Meaning Of Move By Beyoncé? Here's What We Think

Queen Bey is back and better than ever! Following the drop of her seventh studio album "Renaissance," fans have been non-stop singing and dancing to the new album, which could definitely be called the album of the summer — something Queen Bey definitely wanted.

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" is the first album release the Grammy Award-winning singer has released since her jaw-dropping 2016 album "Lemonade." And despite "Renaissance" racking up spots on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart (as of this writing), there seems to be more where that came from as the album is the first of three set to be released. After creating the three-part project amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the music stands in direct opposition to what was happening at the time of writing. Filled with upbeat, get-up and dance bops, Beyoncé wrote that making the album "allowed [her] a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."

And with the release, fans are using "Renaissance" to do just that — dream, dance, and escape. But with the album sitting at over an hour, it's possible fans have been too busy dancing away and have missed some of the deep and meaningful themes behind the album — and especially song No. 10, "Move."