Nearly 30% Of Fans Agree On The Best Summer House Cast Member

The young, rich, and fabulous. They're just like us! They hang out and fall out with family and friends. They eat, drink and be merry. They take and break hearts, falling in and out of love. They fight, feud, and chillax. They work hard during the week and party the weekend away. However, when you're young, rich, and fabulous, you party the weekend away at a mansion in Montauk rather than a backyard in Mendota. Well, that's what cast members and their friends on "Summer House" do, anyway.

The hit show documents the ups, downs, and all-arounds of a group of wealthy New Yorkers during the summer months between Memorial and Labour Day. Each year, the elite ensemble hits the Hamptons to escape the stifling Manhattan heat and party like rock stars in a shared shingle-style by the beach. According to Bravo, after "hustling during the week in NYC," the friends enjoy "their weekends out East with epic parties, dramatic love triangles and of course, rosé all day."

"Summer House" is like "Jersey Shore," but with posh people, charity galas, ladies who brunch, extravagant dinner parties — and rosé instead of Jaeger bombs. So, it's nothing like "Jersey Shore," really. However, it does share the same level of drama-filled fights, romances, and betrayals. Boozy bust-ups, get-togethers, and people who love to clash and smash in equal degrees. Not surprisingly, viewers each have their favorite roomie, and nearly 30% of Nicki Swift readers agree on the best Summer House cast member.