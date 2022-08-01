Donald Trump Doesn't Mince Words On Brittney Griner Controversy

Donald Trump says whatever is on his mind, which can sometimes mean disregarding facts. On July 31, Trump posted on Truth Social that President Joe Biden had dementia, not a COVID-19 rebound infection. In addition to this whopper, the former president added all his "greatest hits" into a social media message. "Joe Biden's second bout of Covid, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He instead has dementia, but is happily recovering well," Trump posted. "Joe is thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote — even if those votes were cast illegally."

It's been a busy few weeks in the Trump world overall. CNBC reported that the New York Attorney General postponed Trump's deposition after the former president's first wife, Ivana Trump, died. He held two MAGA rallies, and Trump's New Jersey golf course held a pro-am tournament for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. The Washington Post reported that the presidential seal was "plastered" on towels and golf carts at the tournament, which is against the law to create "a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States."

But despite everything going on, the former leader still found time to comment on national news, and Trump didn't mince words on the ongoing Brittney Griner controversy.